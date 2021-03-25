Zimbabwe has continued to register cases of people being swept away trying to cross flooded rivers.

According to the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) the country registered fifty-nine people having drowned in January alone this year, mainly because of trying to cross flooded rivers.

While some tried to cross on foot, others used vehicles.

Meanwhile, two people died while three others are still missing after a lorry they were travelling in was swept away by a flooded river in Chikombedzi.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident, saying the 8-tonne truck was coming from Chiredzi town to Samu market in Chikombedzi with 12 small-scale traders when it got stuck in the mud on Malibangwe River.

He said eight passengers disembarked while five others remained in the lorry as they tried to push-start it and were swept away.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said so far two bodies have been retrieved while three others remain missing.

He urged drivers and members of the community, not to cross flooded rivers as many lives continue to be lost.

-Zbc/ Zwnews