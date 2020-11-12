The Zambian government and the Football Association of Zambia -FAZ- have promised to give the national soccer team players (Chipolopolo Boys) 10,000 United states dollars if they beat Botswana home and away.

The team will be given 5,000 dollars if they beat Botswana in the first leg of the AFCON qualifiers to be played this evening at the national heroes’ stadium in Lusaka.

The other half will be delivered once they triumph in the second leg to be played on Monday in Botswana.

Both the Ministry of sports and FAZ announced the development during a breakfast meeting held in Lusaka.

Sports Minister Emmanuel Mulenga and FAZ General Secretary Adrian Kashala said the allowance is meant to boost the team’s performance in their quest to qualify for the AFCON.

And Paramount Chief Chitimukulu of the Bemba people has urged the players to remain focused and work hard.

He has also urged the country to support the team as they play Botswana this evening.

Meanwhile, Chipolopolo Midfielder Enock Mwepu said the team will beat Botswana at all costs. -znbc

