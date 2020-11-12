Prophet Edd Branson sets the record straight on the video that has been leaked online featuring him and the late Michelle “Mimie Moana” Amuli.

The founder of Jesus Generation International Ministries decided to address the leaked video clips that have taken social media by storm. He went to reveal that he once had a romantic relationship with the late Moana.

In one of the video Moana is all over the church leader who says “people in the other car are watching us.” Moana then responds “we are lovers, do you want more.”

According to Branson, the videos were taken some time ago when the two were romantically involved.

He claims that he and Moana settled the issue the same night.

The unexpected videos stunned many Zimbabweans, especially followers of Prophet Edd Branson resulting in social media critics condemning him for his behavior.

Moana’s death has now opened a can of worms that are even more surprising as more of the news of things we never even saw coming or happening gets revealed by the day.

It all started when her sister revealed that she was 6-months pregnant when the tragic accident happened. Then came in news that the owner of the pregnancy was her boyfriend in South Africa where she was before she flew back to Zim to attend her birthday party which she died coming from with Ginimbi and two other friends a male and a female all going to Ginimbi’s house.

And now there are videos circulating showing or revealing that Moana was romantically involved with one of the most popular Prophets in the country Prophet Edd Branson. This has forced the Prophet to reveal more details about their secret relationship.

See videos:

