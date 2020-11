Prominent journalist Hopewell Chin’ono has been denied bail by Harare magistrate Marehwanazvo Gofa.

He’s charged with defeating the course of justice over Twitter comments about the NPA.

The charge stemmed from the tweets below:

Meanwhile, his trial on separate charges of incitement of violence will run from December 7-9

