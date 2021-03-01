The Zambia Court of Appeals has thrown out an appeal to stop proposed large-scale open-pit mining in Lower Zambezi National Park.

According to TheNewsHawks, this move is likely to have grave ecological and tourism implications to Zimbabwe’s Unesco World Heritage Site and biodiversity wonderland, Mana Pools.

The Lower Zambezi lies between the rugged and dramatic Zambezi escarpment and the spectacular Zambezi River.

The Zambezi runs for 100 kilometres through the park and with protection of the Mana Pools National Park in Zimbabwe on the opposite side, which is a haven for wildlife.

Situated in the northern region of Zimbabwe, on the southern banks of the Zambezi River, Mana Pools National Park is a unique paradise for walking and canoeing safaris.

Mana Pools is a wildlife-rich, biodiverse wonderland that will delight at every turn.

As stated by Siyabona Africa, the game reserve takes its name; Mana, from the Shona word meaning ‘Four’ and refers to the four large watering holes or pools that are formed by the Zambezi River.

The pools provide a magnificent backdrop to the reserve with the 2 500km2 (965 square miles) river banks and sandbanks being flanked by large lush forests of Wild Figs, Boababs and Mahogany trees.

-Zwnews