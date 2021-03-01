President Emmerson Mnangagwa has eased COVID-19 restrictions and pointed out that schools should prepare reopen.

Addressing the nation this afternoon, Mnangagwa said curfew is now 10pm to 5:30 am, and that letters of movement are no longer needed. He said supermarkets can open up to 7pm, while industry is also to open with strict adherence to guidelines.

Funeral gatherings remain at 30, other social gatherings at 50 people, restaurants must only open for takeaways, however, he said bars, night clubs, gymnasiums and beer halls remain closed.

He said intercity travel can now resume, and urged bus operators to ensure that they disinfection their buses, to observe sanitation and all other WHO Zimbabwe protocols.

Mnangagwa said schools as well as universities and colleges must prepare to open, by putting in place WHO guidelines. However, he pointed out that virtual learning is encouraged where possible.

Food markets and informal sector can reopen subject to adherence to WHO Guidelines.

Mnangagwa assured the nation that more vaccines are coming and people will have the opportunity to get vaccinated.

Private entities, and organisations who want to procure vaccines have been given the green light to do so, but must ensure the vaccines are administered for free.

Government is encouraged by the response of those in the first phase of the vaccination programme. He said Russia, India and the United Kingdom have pledged donations of various vaccines.

