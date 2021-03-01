Media personality Boity Thulo did not mince her words when she responded to a now-deleted tweet from radio host DJ Euphonik.

This comes after Euphonik posted a screenshot of a message purportedly from a woman who accused him and his friend, DJ Fresh, of rape.

He also posted a picture of a detective and a magnifying glass which was accompanied by laughing emojis.

After receiving backlash from Twitter users, including Boity, the DJ and music producer deleted the tweets.

Tweeps accused Euphonik of photo-shopping the screenshots after the woman responded saying she never messaged him.

Responding to post, Boity said: “You’re being a vile a**hole. This is not a joke!!!

“ You’re being accused of the most violent crime and you’re turning it into a sh*ts and giggles circus!

“Either confess or let your lawyers handle this. But what you’re doing here on Twitter is disgusting!”

Last month the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that it would not be prosecuting DJ Fresh and Euphonik on a rape charge as there was not enough evidence to prosecute them.

The duo, real names Thato Sekwana and Themba Nkosi, were accused of allegedly raping and drugging a woman and three others 10 years ago.

This came after a woman took to social media to publicly accuse them.

She also called for the two to acknowledge they had raped her, saying she was a virgin at the time of the incident and had to take anxiety medication before she could speak about it on social media.

They denied the allegations, while the woman opened a rape case at the Sunnyside Police Station in early January. -IOL

 