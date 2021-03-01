Media personality Boity Thulo did not mince her words when she responded to a now-deleted tweet from radio host DJ Euphonik.

This comes after Euphonik posted a screenshot of a message purportedly from a woman who accused him and his friend, DJ Fresh, of rape.

He also posted a picture of a detective and a magnifying glass which was accompanied by laughing emojis.

After receiving backlash from Twitter users, including Boity, the DJ and music producer deleted the tweets.

Tweeps accused Euphonik of photo-shopping the screenshots after the woman responded saying she never messaged him.

Responding to post, Boity said: “You’re being a vile a**hole. This is not a joke!!!

“ You’re being accused of the most violent crime and you’re turning it into a sh*ts and giggles circus!

“Either confess or let your lawyers handle this. But what you’re doing here on Twitter is disgusting!”

You’re being a vile asshole. This is not a joke!!! You’re being accused of the most violent crime and you’re turning it into a shits and giggles circus! Either confess or let your lawyers handle this. But what you’re doing here on Twitter is disgusting! https://t.co/gqNG7u26km — 4436 OUT NOW (@Boity) February 27, 2021

Last month the National Prosecuting Authority confirmed that it would not be prosecuting DJ Fresh and Euphonik on a rape charge as there was not enough evidence to prosecute them.

The duo, real names Thato Sekwana and Themba Nkosi, were accused of allegedly raping and drugging a woman and three others 10 years ago.

This came after a woman took to social media to publicly accuse them.

She also called for the two to acknowledge they had raped her, saying she was a virgin at the time of the incident and had to take anxiety medication before she could speak about it on social media.

They denied the allegations, while the woman opened a rape case at the Sunnyside Police Station in early January. -IOL