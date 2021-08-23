President of Botswana John Mokgwetsi Masisi has shared a plane with the country’s main opposition leader to attend the inauguration of new Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema tomorrow.

Masisi was invited along with main opposition leader and the two will be flying with the same plane.

Meanwhile, commenting on the development, renowned investigative journalist Hopewell Chin’ono says it shows political maturity.

“The fact that Botswana’s president @OfficialMasisi has shared his plane with the main opposition leader is the political maturity that we should be voting for in 2023!

“Young people should REJECT vindictive politics of fear, insults, propaganda, lies & vote for tolerance in 2023,” he says.

Zwnews