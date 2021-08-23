Joint public advisory by the College of Primary Care Practitioners of Zimbabwe (CPCPZ) and Zimbabwe College of Public Health Physicians (ZCPHP) to the public and health practitioners has spoken on the high COVID-19 death rates.

The joint public advisory body says the number of Covid 19 deaths in Zimbabwe have remained unacceptably high, with one in three people dying outside of health facilities.

The colleges said people who develop COVID-19 symptoms that require medical attention are delaying in seeking professional medical care. Adding that as a result of late presentation, families end up requiring very expensive treatment and long hospitalization or lives that could have been saved are being lost.

The joint public advisory body maintains that the deaths are commonest among the elderly and people living with chronic medical conditions such as diabetes, lung disease, high blood pressure and heart disease.

Meanwhile, people have been urged to seek medical attention early.

Zwnews