President Emmerson Mnangagwa whose invitation has not been publicised is today leaving for Zambia where he is to attend the inauguration of new Zambian President Hakainde Hichilema.

The Zimbabwean Government has not yet said anything if Mnangagwa was invited or not, but accoding to a post by ZANU PF he is leaving today for the event.

Meanwhile, Zambia’s incoming government says it has invited incumbent Presidents including Mnangagwa alongside main opposition party leaders.

Joseph Kalimbwe, the spokesperson of Zambia’s victorious UNPD, says the party has deliberately invited both incumbent presidents and main opposition leaders from neighbouring countries to tomorrow’s presidential inauguration to send a clear message on unity.

This has set another tone, as previously, incumbent governments have been sidestepping opposition parties, treating them as sell outs.

Hichilema beat incumbent President Edgar Lungu in the just ended presidential election with a landslide.

He has since invited Zimbabwe’s main opposition party leader, Nelson Chamisa.

The Zambian President elect, will be inaugurated at Heroes Stadium in Lusaka tomorrow.

Zwnews