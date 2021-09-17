A Zimbabwean family in Zaka had to bury two brothers this week when Edward Manyani who was travelling in a hearse carrying his brother’s body from South Africa was killed when the hearse was involved in a head on collision with an oncoming car.

Six other passengers in the hearse were seriously injured and admitted into hospital.

Edward was accompanying his brother Peter Manyani’s body from Johannesburg when the accident happened at Nyabongwe Bus Stop near Buffalo Range in Chiredzi at around 2pm.

Edward died on the spot.

A Police report says that a hearse from Solace Funeral Services in South Africa pulling a trailer carrying Peter’s coffin encroached into the right lane resulting in a head on collision with an oncoming car.

South African national Legoko Sabata Goliath Francis (31) was driving the hearse to Gokora Village, Chief Nhema in Zaka where the late Peter was to be buried.

The South African driver is being charged with culpable homicide.

Four of the accident victims are in serious condition.

