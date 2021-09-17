According to a statement released by The Council, Mugabe and Jane are not professionally qualified nor competent to issue DNA test results.

Tinashe Mugabe of Global DNA Zimbabwe has been banned from doing the DNA closure show. The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe has issued a hard-hitting statement slamming local “DNA specialist” Tinashe Mugabe, the host of The Closure DNA Show and Jane of Expediate DNA Zimbabwe.

They further claimed that Global DNA Diagnostic Centre and Expedite DNA Zimbabwe, are not registered members of The Medical Laboratory and Clinical Scientists Council of Zimbabwe and the Health Professional Councils in Zimbabwe.

Mugabe is not a stranger to controversy, some years ago a Zimbabwean born Australian woman, Abigail Prangs, was given fake maternal DNA test results. The woman who was abandoned at birth before being adopted by an Australian couple later found out that the person was not her biological mother. Confronted with the results, Mugabe called police alleging that the Australians tried to kidnap him.

Zimbabwe authorities did not act at the time but now they have come out guns blazing following a series of sensational DNA stories that have caused controversy and torn many families apart.

Below is the statement from Chari C Mubvumbi Ranganayi, the Chairman of The Council: