The family of renowned South African singer and reality TV star, Zahara, has spoken out in response to mounting concerns about her health circulating on social media. Speculations arose following reports suggesting that Zahara was in intensive care and in need of a liver transplant.

In an official statement released on Monday via Zahara’s social media platforms, her family and team confirmed her hospitalization and appealed for privacy and prayers for her swift recovery.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming love and support, the family provided an update on Zahara’s health, stating that she had been admitted to the hospital due to physical pains. They assured the public that doctors were diligently attending to her, awaiting further updates.

Despite efforts to maintain confidentiality, the family acknowledged the spread of misinformation on the internet and emphasized that reliable information about Zahara’s health would be communicated through her official social media channels or directly by her.

The family requested privacy during this challenging time and urged continued prayers for Zahara’s speedy recovery. They expressed confidence that she would soon return to doing what she loves—sharing her powerful gift of healing through music.