Zimbabweans have informed that during the period 16th November, 2023 to 23rd November, 2023 there were 1 744 new suspected cholera cases reported compared to 1 259 reported the previous week.

This was revealed by Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and technology Development, as the Acting Minister of Health and Child Care, Honourable Prof. Amon Murwira, during post cabinet briefing.

Zvishavane and Mbire are the new districts that reported cases during this period.

The highest number of cholera cases during this period were from Harare (705); and Chitungwiza (163). Cabinet also advised that by 26 November, 2023 46 cholera treatment camps were set up.

The minister said oral rehydration points are being set up in communities to bring services closer to the people.

“Case management and rapid response Team’s training sessions are ongoing using workstations, on the job and classroom methods to improve on disease management.

“Furthermore, health education on cholera preventation and control measures including hygiene promotion is ongoing in all provinces.

“Training of City Health promoters in Chitungwiza and Harare started this week targeting 300 community members who will spearhead door-to-door campaigns.

“Community dialogues, inter faith discussions and sensitization of key stakeholders on cholera are planned for the coming week in high cholera incidence districts. Cabinet has reiterated that there is need to improve water, sanitation and hygiene in communities.

“To that end, Cabinet wishes to restate that where the Local Authorities are failing to provide infrastructure, Government will continue to strengthen intervens. In the meantime, specific interventions Page 9 of 11 are being put in place to augment the following services: a) that immediate safe water trucking in affected urban areas; b) that the continuation of drilling and rehabilitation of boreholes; c) that the monitoring water quality in all areas; d) that the provision of household water treatment technologies; e) that the repairing of burst sewer pipes; f) that the regular refuse collection and removal of garbage; g) that restrictions of gatherings in all cholera affected areas; h) that supervision of all burials in all cholera affected areas; i) that there was need to have functional public toilets in all public places by involvement of private sector in the installation of temporary toilets; and j) that installation hand washing and sanitation devices in all public places be expedited.”