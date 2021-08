The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has acknowledged receipt of Beatrice Mtetwa’s letter to them enclosing TheSentry_Org’s report exposing grand-scale corruption by Kuda Tagwirei.

The report exposes Tagwirei’s local and offshore clandestine financial activities.

ZACC says the matter has since been referred to the relevant department for investigations.

Tagwirei is said to be President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s money guy, running corrupt escapades on his behalf.

Zwnews