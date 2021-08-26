Police in Marondera are investigating circumstances surrounding a case of robbery which occurred on 22 August21 at Montecristu plot, Igava.

Three suspects attacked a couple and stole US$15000 cash and cellphones.

ZRP has since called on anyone with information to contact any nearest Police Station.

In another case, the Police is appealing for information which may lead to the arrest of Innocent Chari (22) and Enock Chari (22) who are wanted for a murder case which occurred on 23/08/21 at Chapeta Village, Zaka.

The suspects assaulted the victim (39) with stones after an argument while drinking beer.

In yet another related case, Police in Bindura arrested Yusufu Sumani (33) in connection with a murder case which occurred at Maganyani Business Centre on 20/08/21.

The suspect stabbed the victim (37) with a broken bottle on the hand after accusing the victim of having an affair with his girlfriend.

