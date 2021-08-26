“Yes I’m coming; my team has allowed me to travel for the games” said Lyon’s Kadewere

SOME of the players in Europe called-up for national duty have confirmed their availability for next month’s World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Ethiopia.

Zimbabwe are also hoping the UK-based players will join others in the country.

This came after FIFA president Gianni Infantino yesterday wrote to the British government, urging them to exempt players from Covid-19 ‘red-list’ countries like Zimbabwe from mandatory quarantine on return.

The English Premier League club on Tuesday unanimously agreed not to release players travelling to the so-called red-list zone.

However, some of the players called-up by coach Zdravko Logarusic yesterday told H-Metro Sport they are available for the games.

France based duo of Tino Kadewere and Marshal Munetsi said they will be part of the team.

“This side it’s okay unless they make changes last minute at the last minute,” said Munetsi who plays for Stade de Reims. “Yes I’m coming; my team has allowed me to travel for the games” said Lyon’s Kadewere.

Defender Teenage Hadebe, who plays for Houston Dynamo, in the United States said he is available.

“Yes, I’m coming,” said Hadebe.

hmetro