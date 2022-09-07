The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) has arrested two senior officials from the Tobacco Industry and Marketing Board (TIMB) for graft.

ZACC says the TIMB Chief Executive Officer Meanwell Gudu is being charged for contravening section 174 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act (Abuse of duty) involving USD $ 2.8 million.

Also arrested is the Head of the HR Tsitsi Murahwa who is also facing a similar charge.

Apparently, the fight against corruption in Zimbabwe has been described as catch and release, with politically connected people being let loose.

However, ZACC recently said it is doing everything in its power to fight corruption, but it is being let down by the courts and the National Prosecuting Authority.

ZACC bemoans lacking the power to prosecute.

Zwnews