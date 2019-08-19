ZACC launches manhunt after VP Mphoko flees to avoid arrest

Former Zanu Pf big wig and the country’s Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko is on the run after he reportedly escaped from the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) officials who were set to arrest him today.

The former Vice President is being pursued for abuse of office crime which he allegedly committed during his tenure in office.

ZACC commissioner John Makarume on Monday afternoon confirmed that Mr Mphoko was now a fugitive from law and anti-corruption officials were after him.

Said Makamure,

Mphoko was supposed to meet ZACC officials but he sped off at high speed. ZACC officials are on the ground trying to apprehend him.

ZACC chairperson Justice Loice Matanda-Moyo over the weekend released a strongly worded statement warning Mphoko that the law would catch up with him soon. The anti-corruption body accused Mphoko of refusing to co-operate with its officials.

In News