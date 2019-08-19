PICTURE: Police find 24 coffins in house during drug raid

South African police found 24 coffins in Orange Groove during a raid targetting a drug kingpin.

Police spokesperson Benjamin Chisari said they were raiding houses looking for drugs, houses used for prost_itution and any other illegal activities that residents of Orange groove have been complaining about.

Benjamin said they got to the house and found a caretaker who’s been working there for three years.

“He gave us permission to search the house and when we opened one of the rooms, we found coffins,” said Benjamin. “We had no idea we’d find coffins. We thought we might find drugs as tipped off but we were in for a shock,” he added. Benjamin also told Daily Sun that when they asked the caretaker about them, he said he was just a worker who was just sticking to his job.

The raid team’s spokesman, Wyne Minnaar, who confirmed that 24 coffins were found.

”The matter is with the police,” said Minnaar.

