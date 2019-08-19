Byo MDC Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami abducted, tortured..Dreadlocks shaved with glass

BULAWAYO: MDC Provincial Youth Chairperson and Bulawayo Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami was allegedly abducted on Saturday night outside his residence and thoroughly beaten by heavily armed men.

Party official Arnold Batirai said Mr Kambarami’s dreadlocks were shaved off using glass:

MDC Provincial Youth Chairperson Cllr Tinashe Kambarami was allegedly abducted on Saturday night outside his residence. According to Cllr Arnold Batirai, Cllr Kambarami’s dreadlocks were shaved off using glass. He is receiving medical attention.

Writing on social media, another person with knowledge of the abduction said:

Bulawayo Province Youth Chairperson Deputy Mayor Tinashe Kambarami was abducted near his house by suspected state security agents last night(18 August ) around midnight . He was thoroughly beaten and later dumped near Matopo.

