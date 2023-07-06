Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Commissioner Gabriel Chaibva has mocked the Nelson Chamisa led Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) for not having buses to carry supporters to rallies.

Chaibva says CCC claims that their supporters come to rallies at own accord without being bused, because the party itself doesn’t have buses.

“CCC Kusatakura kutoshaya mabhazi but shungu dziripo. Mukanzwa vachiti

@ZANUPF_Official inotakura vedu vanouya vega kurwadziwa. Igodo,” he says.

Apparently, the ruling party ZANU PF is on record using state resources like ZUPCO buses to carry supporters to its rallies.

Reports say at times ZANU PF forces people into buses against their will.

Zwnews