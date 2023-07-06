Nigeria’s presidency has rejected an European Union (EU) observers mission’s report criticizing the outcome of the February 2023 general elections.

The report said the elections were marred by issues that reduced public trust in the process, concluding that reforms are necessary to enhance accountability.

Bola Tinubu, national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), won the popular vote in Nigeria’s disputed presidential election, held recently.

Meanwhile, Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa extended an invitation to international organisations and other countries to observe the country’s 2023 general elections.

However, he issued threats that their role will be “solely to observe not to monitor the election processes.”

In a statement at the signing of an agreement ahead of the deployment of an EU Election Observer Mission (EOM) to the Zimbabwe August 23 general election, Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade Amon Murwira said President Mnangagwa’s government expected all observers “to maintain strict impartiality, objectivity and independence” in discharging their duties.

Zimbabwe has earned a bad reputation of conducting controversial elections marred by reports of violence and vote rigging.

Critics say the electoral playing field is not conducive for the holding of free and fair polls.

President Mnangagwa stands acussed of dragging feet as far the implementation of reforms is concerned.

At one point, exiled former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo said no political party can reform to lose power.

Zwnews