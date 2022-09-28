The Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) chairperson Loyce-Matanda Moyo is currently in Abidjan Côte d’Ivoire attending the Regional African Agencies Conference.

The conference is aimed at sharing challenges and opportunities for inter-agency cooperation at Regional level.

Apparently, Moyo presented on behalf of the Southern Africa Development Community region.

“As ZACC we take pride in representing Zimbabwe and our Region at such forums.

“We are committed in broadening and strengthening Regional and Continental cooperation in the fight against corruption,” she said in her speech.

However, the fight against corruption in Zimbabwe has left a lot to be desired.

In most cases people who are connected to high offices in the country are never arrested for corruption.

In instances where they are arrested, they are quickly granted freedom on bail or otherwise, and state has been known for not opposing bail.

