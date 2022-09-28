Fortune Chasi

Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) Members of Parliament have demanded the return of Fortune Chasi as Minister of Energy as the country faces unprecedented power outages.

Speaking in the National Assembly this afternoon, the opposition MPs said the current minister of energy Zhemu Soda has failed.

The legislators said the power issue is a serious one as it is affecting business.

However, in response Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi said there is an increase in business activities and the population has also increased raising the demand for power.

Zimbabwe is currently generating decreased electricity owing to a number of challenges including aged equipment.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa recently fired Energy Minister Fortune Chasi and replaced him with a Zanu PF legislator, Soda Zhemu

This came a week after he suspended Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority executive chairperson, Sydney Gata.

In a statement signed by Cabinet secretary, Misheck Sibanda, Mnangagwa said Chasi was fired in terms of some provisions of the Zimbabwe Constitution.

He did not elaborate on circumstances leading to his sacking.

The statement read in part, “In terms of Section 104 (1) of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013 His Excellency the President Cde Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has appointed Hon. Soda Zhemu Member of Parliament for Muzarabani North, as Minister of Energy and Power Development in place of the current minister Advocate Fortune Chasi.

The latter has been relieved of his ministerial post in terms of Section (108) 1a of the Zimbabwe Constitution Amendment (No. 20) Act 2013 as his conduct of Government business had become incompatible with the President’s expectations.”

Zwnews