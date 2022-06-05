ZANU PF has mocked Movement for Democratic Change Alliance leader Douglas Mwonzora calling him an ‘Estate Agent’ for having buildings only but no supporters.

The ruling party says after the recent by-elections it is clear that Mwonzora has been left with assets only:

“After recent by-elections it’s clear Mwonzora is left with assets only and few supporters.

The man is definitely blessed with buildings, he is better off leasing out those offices as MDC is dead and about to be buried.”

Apparently, the MDC has failed to nominate a candidate for the Kariba by-elections, leaving the race to Citizens Coalition for Change and ZANU PF to contest.

Meanwhile, Mwonzora grabbed party assets and name from Nelson Chamisa who went on to found CCC.

Zwnews