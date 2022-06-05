Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Information, Nick Mangwana says if councillors could stop national projects then the country could not have developed.

Speaking in relation to the controversial Pomona deal, Mangwana says:

“If councillors could stop a National Project, then nothing would have been constructed or developed in this country.

“The Councillors who want their party to get into power on the back people suffering would have stopped;

-Hwange 7&8

-Gwayi-Shangani

-RGM Airport Extension.”

Meanwhile, the government has been clear saying the Pomona deal will not be stopped unless by a court.

Citizens Coalition for Change councillors have resolved the stop the Pomona deal saying it is corruption ridden.

Zwnews