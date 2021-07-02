Illustrative image of Zanu PF youths.

In a rare show of political enlightenment, a former ZANU PF legislator and rabid apologist of Zimbabwe President Emmerson Mnangagwa has challenged youths in the country to stop being used by politicians all in the name of ‘Patriotism’.

According to Killer Zivhu, an ex-Zanu PF MP for Chivi South constituency and traditional ‘bootlicker’ for Mnangagwa, the youths must shun Zimbabwean politicians who he said are good at “organising other people’s children when it comes to violence and demonstrations’ but disregard and dump them in important matters with financial benefit.

“When it comes to violence and demonstrations politicians organize other people’s children (sic), but when it comes to opportunities, jobs and tenders they organize their children,” said Zivhu in comments posted on his official Twitter handle early Friday morning.

Fusing the vernacular Shona with the landlocked southern African nation’s official English language, the then ruling party parliamentarian said the youths must ‘get paid first’ than ‘dying for patriotism while others are enjoying’.

“Youth of today rambayi kushandiswa mahara get paid first kana pasina usafira patriotism vamwe vachidya”, he said.

Zivhu acrimoniously parted ways with the long-ruling ZANU PF amid poorly evidenced allegations that he was making attempts at organising a meeting- through social media- between First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa and main opposition MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa’s wife, Sithokile.

The controversial philanthropist and Masvingo business magnate has, in turn, dismissed the accusations as false, alleging that the so-called Auxillia-Sithokozile meeting was a creation of intra-party enemies with sinister motives.

Zwnews