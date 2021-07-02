An apparently petrified Kadoma man decided to seek refuge in a toilet after a daring robber besieged his house Wednesday this week, demanding access to the keys of his Toyota Land Cruiser, it has emerged.

The suspected robber, 35-year old Doubt Kasimo who in turn stole keys of the complainant’s Honda Fit before driving away with the jallopy has since been arrested in connection with the criminal offence, police authorities have confirmed.

Said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in a statement late on Friday: