An apparently petrified Kadoma man decided to seek refuge in a toilet after a daring robber besieged his house Wednesday this week, demanding access to the keys of his Toyota Land Cruiser, it has emerged.
The suspected robber, 35-year old Doubt Kasimo who in turn stole keys of the complainant’s Honda Fit before driving away with the jallopy has since been arrested in connection with the criminal offence, police authorities have confirmed.
Said the Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) in a statement late on Friday:
“Police in Kadoma arrested Doubt Kasimo (35) in connection with a robbery case which occurred on 30/06/21, at Donain Clinic, in which the suspect broke the windows of the complainant’s house to gain entry, before demanding keys of a Toyota Land Cruiser from the complainant who was hiding in the toilet.”