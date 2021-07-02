Zimbabwe International defender Onismor Bhasera’s five-year stay at South African premiership outfit SuperSport United is set to be extended, his handlers have confirmed to the media.

According to the 35-year old Warriors left-back’s representative Steve Kapeluschnik, Bhasera’s contract that was signed in 2020, and has already expired, could be extended amid ongoing talks for contract extension.

“I am talking to SuperSport about an extension for Bhasera because his contract has expired,” Kapeluschnik told KickOff.

During the past five years he has been with Matsantsantsa, as SuperSport are affectionately called, Bhasera has played 124 games.

He is currently the oldest member of the playing squad at the Club.

The former Harare United player joined the great trek to South Africa in 2005 where he was signed by Tembisa Classic.

During that same year when Bhasera arrived at Tembisa Classic, the club’s status was brought by Maritzburg United and he stayed there for two years before joining Kaizer Chiefs.

Following an acrimonious departure at Amakhosi where he played for another two years, Bhasera left for Europe to join lower-tier English side, Plymouth Argyle.

Since returning back to the PSL nine years ago, Bhasera has been in the books of Bidvest Wits and Matsatsantsa.

