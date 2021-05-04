Manchester City reached their first Champions League final as they sealed a commanding 4-1 aggregate win over Paris St-Germain.

The visitors needed a win after loosing 2-1 in their home match against the citizens.

Riyad Mahrez’s low shot stretched the hosts’ lead at Etihad Stadium after Kevin de Bruyne’s blocked effort.

Mahrez scored again in the second half, finishing off a rapid counter-attack by converting Phil Foden’s low cross.

PSG ended the game with 10 men following Angel di Maria’s red card.

There was more controversy in the di Maria incident after a British commentator said live on CBS Sports, “di Maria stomped on Fernandinho because of his Latino temperament.”

He later apologised but it was too late as people used social media to warn him that he will likely be sacked for racially stereotyping Angel di Maria.

image by skysports