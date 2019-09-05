Xenophobia latest: Nigerians to leave South Africa on Friday, SA drivers targeted across Africa

Nigerians living in South Africa have been offered to voluntary leave the country with the assistance of the Nigerian Embassy in South Africa.

Aljazeera Senior journalist Haru Mutasa reported that “Nigeria is set to begin a voluntary repatriation of its citizens in South Africa. Nigeria’s foreign affairs minister announced this on Wednesday saying the exercise will commence tomorrow Friday. The government asked citizens interested to go to the country’s embassy in Pretoria.”

There has been a widespread wave of Afrophobia in a number of African countries after it was started by South Africans.

Meanwhile, South Africa has reportedly closed its embassy in Nigeria following violence against South African businesses in reprisal for attacks on foreign-owned stores in Johannesburg, while Nigeria has announced plans to evacuate its nationals from South Africa.

South Africans targeted across Africa

South Africans started the battle, now the war is across Africa. Truck Drivers passing through Mozambique and many Southern Nations are in for a tough time as locals are refusing to let them pass if they are South African citizens.