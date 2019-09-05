Jilted girl(21) jumps boyfriend(35) durawall at 2AM, Gets on top of him, Assaults EX with fists

BULAWAYO: A 21-year-old woman has been fined $50 for storming into her ex-boyfriend’s house at midnight and bashing him after he turned down her plea to reunite.

Mercy Zhou who was bitter after Mr Mbongeni Nxumalo (27) ended their relationship, jumped over the precast wall to gain entrance into her ex- boyfriend’s yard.

Prosecuting, Mr Tapiwa Solani said the accused person went to her ex-boyfriend’s house on July 10 at around 2AM.

“Zhou had a misunderstanding with Mr Nxumalo over why he had broken up with her. Later Zhou became violent and assaulted her ex with fists several times on his face,” he said..

Mr Nxumalo testified in court that Zhou was violent when she stormed into his house.