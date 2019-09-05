Starting 11: Zimbabwe Warriors vs Somalia, World Cup Qualifier match today

The 2022 World Cup qualifier between Somalia and Zimbabwe is one of the three games that will be streamed live on FIFA’s digital platforms.

The match is scheduled for Djibouti City in Djibouti and kicks off at 5 pm Zimbabwean time.

You can watch the game on this link. provided by FIFA.

Team LineUps

Somalia vs Zimbabwe World Cup Qualifier – Leg 1 Match kicks off at 5 pm

First XI

Elvis Chipezeze

Divine Lunga

MacClive Phiri

Alec Mudimu (Capt)

Peter Muduwa

Nyasha Munetsi

Thabani Kamusoko

Terrence Dzvukamanja

Evans Rusike

Admiral Muskwe

Kudakwashe Mahachi

Subs:

Talbert Shumba

Teenage Hadebe

Tichaona Chipunza

Sipho Ndlovu

Phenias Bamusi

Clive Augusto

Knox Mutizwa