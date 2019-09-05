Starting 11: Zimbabwe Warriors vs Somalia, World Cup Qualifier match today

The 2022 World Cup qualifier between Somalia and Zimbabwe is one of the three games that will be streamed live on FIFA’s digital platforms.
The match is scheduled for Djibouti City in Djibouti and kicks off at 5 pm Zimbabwean time.
You can watch the game on this link. provided by FIFA.
Team LineUps
Somalia vs Zimbabwe World Cup Qualifier – Leg 1 Match kicks off at 5 pm
First XI
Elvis Chipezeze
Divine Lunga
MacClive Phiri
Alec Mudimu (Capt)
Peter Muduwa
Nyasha Munetsi
Thabani Kamusoko
Terrence Dzvukamanja
Evans Rusike
Admiral Muskwe
Kudakwashe Mahachi
Subs:
Talbert Shumba
Teenage Hadebe
Tichaona Chipunza
Sipho Ndlovu
Phenias Bamusi
Clive Augusto
Knox Mutizwa
Facebook Comments