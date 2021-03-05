Prominent Zimbabwean preacher, Prophet Emmanuel Makandiwa has made sensational claims that world leaders including Vice President Constantino Chiwenga deceived people by seemingly taking covid-19 vaccines live on camera, when in fact they weren’t.

Makandiwa said these world leaders are not ready to die, and as such they can’t be the first ones to take the vaccines.

He believes they can not risk taking a drug whose efficiency is still under trials.

Makandiwa warned world citizens not to be deceived by leaders who would rather have all citizens dead, so that they (leaders) live.

WATCH… Video courtesy of Zimlive