The Zimbabwe Republic Police’s Special Investigations Unit and Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) are looking for Harare City Council’s acting Finance Director, Stanley Ndemera in connection with criminal inquiries relating to land allocation and sales in the city.

Apparently, ZRP says the suspect is on the run.

Meanwhile, acting chamber secretary, Charles Kandemiiri, has been arrested by the team.

Kandemiri has since appeared in court facing accusations of dishing out stands without observing proper procedures.

Kandemiri was facing criminal abuse of office charges when he appeared before Harare magistrate Stanford Mambanje.

He was freed on $20 000 bail.

