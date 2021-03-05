The Masvingo Magistrates Court has granted an interim relief, an interdict barring the arbitrary eviction of Chilonga villagers, in Chiredzi.

This follows court application by the Southern Africa Human Rights Defenders Network (SAHRDN) and CNRG_Zim, a leading Zimbabwean research and advocacy civil society organisation fighting to promote better governance of natural resources and equity for poor communities.

“We partnered with @CNRG_ZIM and visited the Chilonga village in Chiredzi where more than 12000 villagers are at the verge of being arbitrarily evicted.

“We managed to secure an interim relief barring the arbitrary eviction which offends section 74 of Constitution,” said SAHRDN.

The SAHRDN is a sub-regional Network that works to protect and promote the rights of Human Rights Defenders within the sub-region of Southern Africa.

The villagers are sitting on the verge of being evicted from their native lands to pave way for lurcene grass farming, a project to be run by a local milk producing company with the grace of the government.

-Zwnews

Read court ruling below: