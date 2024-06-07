The Warriors will today face Lesotho at Orlando Stadium in Johannesburg in a match they will be the home team.

After this match, Zimbabwe will face South Africa away at Free State Stadium in Bloemfontein on Tuesday.

Well-known football player manager and benefactor, Donald Manhende said the ZIFA Normalisation Committee did a good thing by giving Manica Diamonds coach, Jairos ‘JT’ Tapera the national team coaching job on an interim basis.

Zimbabwe enters this match while carrying their two points from as many matches after two draws against Rwanda and Nigeria into their World Cup qualifiers.

Rwanda lead Group C standings on four points, with South Africa second on three point, while Zimbabwe, Nigeria and Lesotho are tied on two points apiece.