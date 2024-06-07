File image

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed a fatal road traffic accident which occurred at the 48km peg along Mutare-Juliasdale Road on 04/06/24 in which a Ford Ranger Black Double Cab registration number AFK 8349 with three passengers on board, was involved in a head-on collision with a Black Honda Fit registration number AFE 8211 which had six passengers on board.

Four people died on the spot while seven others were injured.

The bodies of the victims were taken to Victoria Chitepo Provincial Hospital mortuary while the injured were admitted at the same hospital.

In other news, Police in Gwanda are investigating circumstances surrounding the death of a yet to be identified male adult approximately (25) which occurred at Mthwakazi Business Centre, Filabusi on 05/06/24.

The victim was found lying unconscious at the business centre with stab wounds on the ribs. The victim was wearing a pair of trousers, orange t-shirt and a black-red jacket. Anyone with information to report at any nearest Police Station.

