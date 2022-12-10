Morocco humiliate another European football power house– Portugal 0 Morocco 1
First it was Luis Suarez. Then Neymar. Now it’s Cristiano Ronaldo who is in tears in Qatar.
Morocco’s side has just become the first Arab and African team to make it to the World Cup semi-finals after beating Portugal 1 nil.
The tension was palpable on the pitch and in the stands, with Morroco’s fans chanting ‘seer’ or ‘go ahead’ in Arabic, and roared into a massive cheer as their team scored.
Ronaldo 💔💔
This time for Africa!! 👏🇲🇦 #WorldCup
𝐂𝐎𝐍𝐓𝐈𝐍𝐄𝐍𝐓𝐀𝐋 𝐇𝐈𝐒𝐓𝐎𝐑𝐘! 🦁🇲🇦
Morocco become the first African side to reach #FIFAWorldCup semi-finals!
