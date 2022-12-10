ZIMBABWE Cricket have announced that former England cricket player Gary Ballance has returned to Zimbabwe and will play for the country of his birth after signing a two-year contract.

Ballance, who was born in Harare and played for the Zimbabwe Under-19 team to the ICC World Cup in 2006, mutually terminated his contract with Yorkshire in search of a “fresh start.”

ZC, who have been in courting the left hander for a long time, were excited by the latest development.

“Zimbabwe Cricket is delighted to announce Gary Ballance has agreed a two-year contract to play domestic and international cricket in and for the country of his birth.

“This follows the Harare-born left-handed batter’s release from his contract with county cricket side Yorkshire,” said ZC in a statement.

Between 2014 and 2017, Ballance featured for England, playing 23 Tests, scoring four centuries at an average of 37.45, as well as 16 one-day internationals.

Before moving abroad, he had starred for Zimbabwe at the ICC Under-19 Men’s Cricket World Cup in 2006 while still a schoolboy at Peterhouse Boys School in Marondera.

