Beauty Lily Zhuwao who is a Zimbabwean politician, and the wife of former government minister Patrick Zhuwao says she has received a text message from President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Beauty who is also the daughter-in-law of Sabina Mugabe, the sister of former President of Zimbabwe Robert Mugabe took it to social media to announce the shock of her life.

“I dieded this morning receiving an SMS from Cde PFEE. Hanzi ndisasarire mwaka uno. Tine mbeu dzatichakupai,” posted on her microblog Twitter handle.

She asked fellow Zimbabweans for advice if she should respond, adding that she would rather request electricity from Mnangagwa.

Meanwhile, her husband Patrick together with fellow former cabinet minister Jonathan Moyo recently wrote a letter to ZANU-PF apologising for having gone astray.

