The World Bank will donate US$100 million to support the Mozambican government in the reconstruction of Cabo Delgado,a province destroyed by terrorist strife since 2017, says the financial institution’s country director, Idah Pswarayi-Riddihough.

This brings the World Bank’s donation to the reconstruction effort to US$200m.

According to the Reconstruction Plan for Cabo Delgado, approved in September by the Mozambican government, the country’s northernmost province needs at least US$300m to restore basic social amenities.

Mozambique has been ravaged by Islamists insurgency where a number of people have been killed and others displaced.

SADC had to deploy soldiers fronted by Rwanda to help the country.

It is not clear who is funding these insurgency. -Clubofmozambique