Cabinet noted the progress on the revamping of the Passport Office, says Minister of Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Monica Mutsvangwa.

Speaking during post cabinet briefing, she said the 400,000 backlog reported in August 2020 has been reduced to the current 184,000 and it is anticipated to be cleared by the end of December 2021.

Mustvangwa said the mobile registration exercise that was taking place in Bikita, Tsholotsho & Bililima districts came to an end on 13 October 2021.

She added that this saw a total of 10,685 national ID’s and 8,250 birth certificates having been issued.

Mustvangwa also pointed out that the exercise will be taken to other disadvantages communities.

She also spoke of the grain situation saying intake stood at 1,164,274 metric tonnes as at 24 October 2021, comprising 83,684 metric tonnes of wheat & 1,080,590 metric tonnes of maize, soya beans & traditional grains.

