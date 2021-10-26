By TellZim Reporter| MDC Alliance president Nelson Chamisa seems to be the real game changer in as far as opposition politics is concerned as evidenced by the ruling Zanu PF’s continued efforts, though in vain, to thwart the young leader during his Citizens Convergence for Change (CCC) meetings in Masvingo and Manicaland respectively, over the past two weeks.

Chamisa was here in Masvingo a fortnight ago when alleged Zanu PF supporters in Charumbira area attacked his convoy before he went to Manicaland where he was attacked again, raising fears that the 2023 general elections might be even more violent.

The opposition party leader who has been embroiled in a battle for the party name with Douglas Mwonzora seems to be on the radar of his political rivals despite losing the party name battle.

Addressing journalists recently, Chamisa said he is not moved by the attacks on his convoy but was shocked why Zanu-PF was panicking and attacking him.

“They can’t manage us, they can’t hold – we are not in any way shaken. We are the real game changers and we are determined to go forward and do what needs to be done.

“What shocks me is why they get so scared of a person whom they say is partyless, nameless, MPless and peopleless? I don’t understand why a nameless person as they suggest would cause such panic amongst them,” said Chamisa.

Alleged rowdy Zanu-PF activists blocked his motorcade in Charumbira area before stoning his vehicle and injuring some of his party officials.

In Manicaland, Chamisa was allegedly attacked and claims that a gunshot was fired at his vehicle.

However, Zanu-PF has rubbished the allegations accusing Chamisa of stage managing the attacks to get sympathy from western countries.

Speaking during a recent presser, Zanu-PF acting political commissar Patrick Chinamasa said the opposition leader wasn’t welcome in the areas which he was visiting therefore locals had to react.

“What I heard happened in Masvingo was that the opposition leader wanted to force himself on an audience which did not want to listen to him,” said Chinamasa.

Chamisa is on a countrywide Citizen Convergence for Change drive in which he is meeting the general populace mostly in Zanu-PF strongholds.

tellzim