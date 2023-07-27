The Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Mthuli Ncube, who is currently seized with election campaigns for the Cowdray Park parliamentary seat, has left employees frothing with anger after he snubbed the crucial latest round of the Tripartite Negotiating Forum.

The government workers are engaged in dialogue with the ministry over salaries, but reports are that the minister did not turn up for the latest meeting opting to go and campaign instead.

Workers representatives had travelled from across the country to the venue in Harare on Monday, only to be rewarded with Ncube’s no-show.

Zimbabwe Federation of Trade Unions (ZFTU) secretary-general Kennias Shamuyarira told The NewsHawks that it was dissapointing that Ncube had failed to pitch up at the TNF meeting on Monday, yet he had been given sufficient notice ahead of the gathering.

“It’s very unfortunate that some government ministers do not take TNF more seriously and important in the discourse of our economic development mantra,” he said.

The trade unionist said Ncube was expected to address key econmic issues affecting workers.

“The Finance minister as the government team leader in the TNF was supposed to come and agree to the US dollar salaries for a period of 12 months starting this end of July.

“Again, we were supposed to have discussions and reach an agreed radical approach of addressing the fundamentals that will seek to stabilise the hyperinflation and mitigate towards stabilisation of the whole economy with inputs from all the TNF partners,” he said.

Zwnews