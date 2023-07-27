File photo for illustration purposes only

Chinese mining firm Labenmon Investments has been ordered off the villagers land by the Magistrate, at Mutoko Magistrate Court.

This came after the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) successfully proved that the miners had not followed due process.

They did not obtain a valid environment impact assessment certificate, as required by the law.

The court also heard that no consultations with affected stakeholders were carried out as required by the law amongst other issues.

The villagers were represented by lawyer Tinashe Chinopfukutwa.

Previously, the mining firm was given a 2-day ultimatum to immediately remove pegs which it had installed in some villagers’ ancestral land in Mutoko & to desist from conducting any mining activities including pegging & prospecting for granite.

The villagers led by Headman Mbudzi, had to resort to the legal route after no heed was taken by the mining firm.

