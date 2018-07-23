Women scramble for Harare guard after he poses as businessman on dating site

Single, married ladies tricked by Msasa security officer posing as cash rich tycoon

A notorious Casanova from Msasa ended up having nine women including a married one clashing at his house.

Canaan Kanyera’s search for a woman to marry in a date column ran by B-Metro left him in trouble after one of the women was about to dump her husband for him.

“All was not well for me when I sent a message in the dating column looking for a woman to marry,” said Kanyera.

“I was left bruised and regretting after one of the women lied to me that she was single, when in actual fact she was married” he said speaking about his clash with said woman’s husband.

Kanyera however refused to answer further questions about the nine women that reportedly clashed at his house last month.

Nevertheless one of the women let the cat out of the bag.

One of the victims only identified as Tabeth said:

“We exchanged photographs and his images were so clear and he was looking handsome. I thought my prayer for a good husband was answered but little did I know that marriage is not easily found through social media.

“Ndakasvika pachiita sepanorapwa vanhukadzi chete zvekuti nanhasi handizive kuti ndakaputirwa nei kuti ndisazive bhora rechikweshe randakatambiswa nababa vaya.

“He would ask other ladies to stay outside as we romanced in another room and would dismiss me and engage the others like that.

“One day we united against him and confronted him over dating several women pretending as if he was looking for a better one to marry.

In his bio Kanyera had reportedly lied that he was single but it turned out he had a wife who stayed in the rural areas. He also hoodwinked the women into thinking that he was a businessman whilst he was a security guard. state media