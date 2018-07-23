We won’t endorse a sham election: SADC warns Zimbabwe

The head of SADC election observer team to Zimbabwe has warned that the regional board will not endorse sham elections.

This comes after the Nelson Chamisa led MDC-Alliance raised red flags over the design of the ballot paper and security of the paper which it claims gives President Mnangagwa’s Zanu-PF party the opportunity to manipulate votes slated for 30 July, 2018.

The MDC-Alliance has been staging protests insisting that they will not allow a bogus election to steal the people’s will.

Angola’s secretary of state in the External Relations ministry‚ Tete Antonio‚ said the regional board will not endorse a sham election as their mandate was to witness a fully democratic process.

Zimbabwe’s military coup that toppled Robert Mugabe in November 2017 and political disputes in Zambia, Madagascar, Mozambique, Lesotho and Democratic Republic of Congo have cast a bad light on the region in recent months.