Video, Rally Pictures: Zanu PF youths attack Chamisa MDC Alliance supporters in Goromonzi

Zanu PF youths wearing President Mnangagwa campaign t-shirts clashed with opposition supporters in Goromonzi today hours before Chamisa addressed a big rally. A video posted below shows the ruling party members, who are waving ED campaign posters, using force to turn their rivals away. MDC Alliance supporters responded by waving red cards at the ruling party youths telling them their boss(ED Mnangagwa) will be jobless next week.

Police did not intervene.

In a related event, Godfrey Buzuzi and several other MDC-Alliance supporters were reportedly stoned and brutally attacked by Mnangagwa’s supporters in Goromonzi South Constituency ahead of the Nelson Chamisa rally.

Video evidence show Zanu PF members trying to prevent opposition supporters from attending Chamisa’s rally at Gazebo in Goromonzi South.

Meanwhile, MDC-Alliance President, Nelson Chamisa, addressed 3 big rallies in Goromonzi West and South; and another well attended gathering in Mabvuku today(see pictures below).

Police did not respond when asked by ZwNews.com to comment on the Goromonzi incident.